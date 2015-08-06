    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 18, 2018

sbe Kicks off NBA All Star Weekend
Read More

February 8, 2018

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Jasper Johns: 'Something Resembling Truth' at The Broad
Read More

February 6, 2018

LA Opera ARIA After Party - Candide

People

See More
Read More

February 12, 2018

‘Fifty Shades Freed' Star Brant Daugherty on Finally Playing a Good Guy & How PLL Changed His Life
Read More

February 7, 2018

Camille Grammer on Her Favorite L.A. Workout Spot & the Latest Season of #RHOBH
Read More

January 31, 2018

Director & Writer Greta Gerwig Talks 'Lady Bird' & Growing Up In California

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 9, 2018

5 Romantic Restaurants to Take Your Date to on Valentine's Day
Read More

January 23, 2018

Where to Grab Your Next Drink in LA
Read More

January 19, 2018

LA's Top Chefs Talk dineL.A. & Predict 2018's Top Food Trends

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2018

Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

December 26, 2017

Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home
Read More

December 21, 2017

Here's Where the Stars are Buying Homes in LA

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 13, 2018

9 Chic Sneakers You'll Never Want To Take Off
Read More

February 2, 2018

9 Next-Level Beauty Picks to Update Your Makeup Bag for Winter
Read More

January 25, 2018

Find Parisian Style at These Chic LA Hot Spots
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site
Share

sbe Kicks off NBA All Star Weekend

| February 18, 2018 | Parties

sbe kicked off NBA All Star Weekend with parties hosted by Diddy at hotspot Nightingale and APEX Social Club pop up at HYDE SUNSET​ with a surprise performance by Too Short​, with Los Angeles Confidential serving as a media sponsor.​ Celebrities including Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Flo Rida hit up sbe's Nightingale to join Diddy and his sons for the high energy party thrown by MADE Nightlife at the popular West Hollywood nightclub. Serayah, Mickey Rourke, Draymond Green, Blake Griffin and Lebron James along with various basketball players and athletes hit up HYDE SUNSET for the APEX Social Club pop up which featured a surprise performance by Too Short at the newly refreshed Sunset Strip hotspot.

Tags: sbe galleries nba

Photography by Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com and MADE Nightlife / Ursus Magana

Popular Posts

Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE