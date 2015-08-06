sbe Kicks off NBA All Star Weekend

| February 18, 2018 | Parties

sbe kicked off NBA All Star Weekend with parties hosted by Diddy at hotspot Nightingale and APEX Social Club pop up at HYDE SUNSET​ with a surprise performance by Too Short​, with Los Angeles Confidential serving as a media sponsor.​ Celebrities including Usher, Jermaine Dupri, and Flo Rida hit up sbe's Nightingale to join Diddy and his sons for the high energy party thrown by MADE Nightlife at the popular West Hollywood nightclub. Serayah, Mickey Rourke, Draymond Green, Blake Griffin and Lebron James along with various basketball players and athletes hit up HYDE SUNSET for the APEX Social Club pop up which featured a surprise performance by Too Short at the newly refreshed Sunset Strip hotspot.