| June 20, 2017 | Calendar

designLAb is pleased to welcome new art and design exhibits with a public reception. Exhibitions are on view in Pacific Design Center’s Blue Building Lobby and Second Floor with happy hour (cash bar) at Red Seven, located on the first floor of the Green Building. Friday, June 23, 5:00PM-8:30PM, Pacific Design Center, Blue Building, Second floor, 8687 Melrose, West Hollywood, CA 90069