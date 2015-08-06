iHeartMedia Celebrates Music's Biggest Stars With Sixth Annual “iHeartRadio Music Awards” Live On FOX

| March 18, 2019 | Parties

On March 14, 2019, the biggest names in entertainment were brought together at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate all things music. The show was broadcasted live on FOX, iHeartRadio, and iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide. The award show was hosted by T-Pain and featured appearances and performances from Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Halsey, John Legend, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift. The iHeartRadio Game Changer Tech Award was also introduced to honor the most innovative use of technology that brings fans closer to music and was given to Amazon’s Alexa.