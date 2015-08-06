    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Yvonne Niami on Merging Fashion & Philanthropy to Launch Her Brand

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | March 15, 2019 | People Style & Beauty

Share

Many brands use the power of their name to help make a difference in the world, contributing to philanthropic organizations and causes in the hopes of inspiring change. But n:philanthropy launched with this at the very heart of its brand—after all, it is in the name!

yvonne-niami-2.jpg

We chatted with n:philanthropy founder Yvonne Niami about the inspiration for the charitable brand, how it garnered a cult following among the A-List, and this month's “Make March Matter” initiative.

What was the inspiration for n:philanthropy?
YVONNE NIAMI: I wanted to merge two of my favorite things—fashion and philanthropy—together to make a cool, fun, edgy clothing line. We’re not the typical brand you would see giving back.

Why was it important to you to marry fashion and philanthropy? Did you feel there was a void?
YN: We definitely saw a void. My mantra is to give what you can or just volunteer your time, and make sure to give back to the charities you are passionate about. It may be animal abuse prevention and pediatric cancer research like us, or maybe it’s helping veterans or the homeless. Whatever you choose, it’s all about putting good energy out in the world while helping others. We all need more of that.

yvonne-niami.jpg

n:philanthropy’s aesthetic is very relaxed and edgy. Why was this the look that you felt was right for the brand?
YN: It’s what I wear and what our team wears. We design what we love to wear, which is something that can be taken from bed to the bar. You can lounge around in n:philanthropy or put on a pair of cute sneakers or booties for a night out with your girlfriends. It’s easy and fits great!

You’ve had much support from major celebrities. What’s it like to know that n:philanthropy has become such a staple for so many influential people?
YN: I love that n:philanthropy has become such a staple. Seeing all our favorite celebrities wearing it, from Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, that’s been the icing on the cake. I remember when we first started n:philanthropy over five years ago, people didn’t even know the name. It’s very exciting to see our brand on so many amazing celebrities and influencers.

The brand works with many children’s and animal charities, but this month there’s a big focus on the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the “Make March Matter” initiative. Tell us about the “Adios Zander Tee” that n:philanthropy designed, with 100% of proceeds going to CHLA.
YN: I love this campaign. It’s probably one of my favorite ones so far. “Adios” means goodbye in Spanish, and since I’m Mexican-American and speak Spanish, we wanted to say “goodbye” to cancer in Spanish. Our “Adios” to cancer Zander Tee fits great and gives 100% of net proceeds to pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for the entire month of March for the “Make March Matter” initiative.

nphilanthropy-tee.jpgn:philanthropy Zander Tee (Adios), $98, nphilanthropy.com

Why is this initiative so important to you?
YN: I’m hopeful more and more companies will join in the fight against cancer or to whatever charity they feel passionate about. Every March, we can help “Make March Matter” become bigger and bigger with more companies and brands joining in on the fun.

What’s next for n:philanthropy?
YN: We recently launched an awesome men’s line and doggie hoodies to match our women’s tees. So far both have been really well received.

n:philanthropy is sold at REVOLE, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and more. Where do you love to shop in LA?
YN: Yes, it’s also available on our own website at nphilanthropy.com. When I’m out and about shopping in LA, you can find me at our local Nordstrom or Bloomingdale's. The new Century City Mall is gorgeous. I also love to shop at Ron Robinson on Melrose.

Tags: fashion style philanthropy activewear
Categories: People Style & Beauty

Portraits by Ben Grenard and Adios Zander Tee photo courtesy of n:philanthropy

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE