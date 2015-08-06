Yvonne Niami on Merging Fashion & Philanthropy to Launch Her Brand

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | March 15, 2019 | People Style & Beauty

Many brands use the power of their name to help make a difference in the world, contributing to philanthropic organizations and causes in the hopes of inspiring change. But n:philanthropy launched with this at the very heart of its brand—after all, it is in the name!

We chatted with n:philanthropy founder Yvonne Niami about the inspiration for the charitable brand, how it garnered a cult following among the A-List, and this month's “Make March Matter” initiative.

What was the inspiration for n:philanthropy?

YVONNE NIAMI: I wanted to merge two of my favorite things—fashion and philanthropy—together to make a cool, fun, edgy clothing line. We’re not the typical brand you would see giving back.

Why was it important to you to marry fashion and philanthropy? Did you feel there was a void?

YN: We definitely saw a void. My mantra is to give what you can or just volunteer your time, and make sure to give back to the charities you are passionate about. It may be animal abuse prevention and pediatric cancer research like us, or maybe it’s helping veterans or the homeless. Whatever you choose, it’s all about putting good energy out in the world while helping others. We all need more of that.

n:philanthropy’s aesthetic is very relaxed and edgy. Why was this the look that you felt was right for the brand?

YN: It’s what I wear and what our team wears. We design what we love to wear, which is something that can be taken from bed to the bar. You can lounge around in n:philanthropy or put on a pair of cute sneakers or booties for a night out with your girlfriends. It’s easy and fits great!

You’ve had much support from major celebrities. What’s it like to know that n:philanthropy has become such a staple for so many influential people?

YN: I love that n:philanthropy has become such a staple. Seeing all our favorite celebrities wearing it, from Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber, that’s been the icing on the cake. I remember when we first started n:philanthropy over five years ago, people didn’t even know the name. It’s very exciting to see our brand on so many amazing celebrities and influencers.

The brand works with many children’s and animal charities, but this month there’s a big focus on the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles and the “Make March Matter” initiative. Tell us about the “Adios Zander Tee” that n:philanthropy designed, with 100% of proceeds going to CHLA.

YN: I love this campaign. It’s probably one of my favorite ones so far. “Adios” means goodbye in Spanish, and since I’m Mexican-American and speak Spanish, we wanted to say “goodbye” to cancer in Spanish. Our “Adios” to cancer Zander Tee fits great and gives 100% of net proceeds to pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles for the entire month of March for the “Make March Matter” initiative.

n:philanthropy Zander Tee (Adios), $98, nphilanthropy.com

Why is this initiative so important to you?

YN: I’m hopeful more and more companies will join in the fight against cancer or to whatever charity they feel passionate about. Every March, we can help “Make March Matter” become bigger and bigger with more companies and brands joining in on the fun.

What’s next for n:philanthropy?

YN: We recently launched an awesome men’s line and doggie hoodies to match our women’s tees. So far both have been really well received.

n:philanthropy is sold at REVOLE, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and more. Where do you love to shop in LA?

YN: Yes, it’s also available on our own website at nphilanthropy.com. When I’m out and about shopping in LA, you can find me at our local Nordstrom or Bloomingdale's. The new Century City Mall is gorgeous. I also love to shop at Ron Robinson on Melrose.