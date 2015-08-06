| March 9, 2019 | Parties

On March 8, One Night for One Drop raised a total of $1,117,155 during their live auction, pledges, and online donations during the seventh edition of the annual philanthropic event. Imagined by Cirque du Soleil, "One Night for One Drop" spotlighted an exclusive lineup of six spectacular live auction items and travel experiences with all proceeds directly benefitting One Drop's safe water access initiatives. Among the extravagant lots offered, highlights of the auction included the McLaren 570S Spider, dubbed the '2019 One Night for One Drop 1 of 1' that raised $310,000 and the one-of-a-kind Audemars Piguet timepiece that raised $220,000. The other four auction lots offered exceptional travel experiences including a voyage aboard The World, the largest privately-owned residential yacht on the planet that raised $28,000, a secluded St. Tropez getaway in a private Château that raised $60,000, a private jet to the Turks & Caicos and villa at COMO Parrot Cay that raised $80,000 and a Serengeti safari-living experience in Tanzania and ‘Male Cheetah’ bronze sculpture by artist Richard MacDonald that raised $100,000.

For the evening’s exclusive performance after the auction, One Night for One Drop, presented by MGM Resorts International and Colgate, co-written and directed by André Kasten and Leah Moyer, welcomed world-acclaimed Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer and celebrated Las Vegas headliner Blue Man Group, among others. CBS will premiere a new entertainment special, "One Night for One Drop, Imagined by Cirque Du Soleil" brought to you by Colgate, on Saturday, March 16, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET/PT. This is the first time this special charity performance will be televised.