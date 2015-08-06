Vince's Caroline Belhumeur on the Brand's New Fragrance & Unfold Subscription Model

By Miri Sadigh | March 11, 2019 | People Style & Beauty

Vince Creative Director Caroline Belhumeur talks shop for spring.

As LA-based luxury brand Vince continues to pay homage to its roots, Creative Director Caroline Belhumeur—a British expat by way of NYC—leads the line into new terrain. This season, the brand will foray into fragrances, move its handbag production from Italy to Los Angeles and launch Unfold, a monthly subscription-based sales model.

Tell us about Unfold

"There’s such a strong [trend] for people to rent or reuse; it’s a wonderful thing that we’re not wearing and throwing out! Vince is not a wear-once-and-throw-it-out brand—it’s quality, luxury."

On the Vince look

“I always loved the clean sensibility of it. A lot of brands we’re compared to are a lot more urban. Vince has always been more chilled-out.”

On tapping the LA aesthetic

“There’s this warmth and optimism in LA that we’re [starting to bring] to the stores.”

Petalwood eau de parfum, 1.7 fl. oz. for $140. Available at vince.com.

What inspires your fragrances?

“Scent has a memory to it, and I like the idea of creating a memory. I have lived in the countryside, so to be able to really utilize the beauty of what we’re surrounded by here is just so lovely. The scents and the woodiness of that is the base note [for all three fragrances].”

Define LA style

“People here aspire to dress in a look that you’ve just thrown on, that you are comfortable in, but that you still look put together in—that’s very much the Vince vibe!”