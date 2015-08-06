| March 4, 2019 | Parties

On February 23, 2019, Jean-Marc Pontroue, CEO of Panerai, hosted a dinner at Roger and Leslie Birnbaum’s Beverly Hills residence in honor of Alfonso Cuarón and his film, ROMA. 40 guests experienced a multi-course menu prepared by world-renowned Chef Massimo Bottura and Chef Enrique Olvera who prepared the ultimate Italo-Mexican feast. Guests included Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, David Linde, Pawel Pawlikowski, Nicole Avant, and Steve Golin. The dinner began with Pontroue giving remarks on Panerai’s involvement with both the entertainment and culinary worlds and how visionaries from both industries reflect the company’s own. The evening continued with cocktails and an abundance of laughter.