Los Angeles Confidential's Pre-Oscars Pretty for the Party

| February 26, 2019 | Parties

To kick off Oscars weekend in style, Los Angeles Confidential hosted tastemakers and influencers for Pretty for the Party, a pre-Oscars beauty suite at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Guests enjoyed delectable cocktails from Sipsmith Gin and light bites courtesy of Cattle & Claw while perusing and sampling a variety of beauty brands and receiving hair and makeup touchups from Priv. The Italian Trade Commission hosted a "Beauty Made in Italy" Lounge with brands including Carthusia, Marvis, Orising, Perlier, Ripar and SKIN&CO Roma highlighting their Made In Italy luxury beauty, skincare and makeup products. Skin by Lovely showcased their natural-looking, non-surgical, medical facial aesthetics and rejuvenation treatments, while Grossman Dermatology gave guests samples of the latest KARYNG skincare products by Dr. Karyn Grossman as well as educated guests on their cosmetic dermatology services.

Photography by Dylan Lujano

