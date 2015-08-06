Sipsmith Gin provided Oscar themed cocktails for the festive afternoon
Sofitel Los Angeles's Cattle and Claw provided delectable lobster rolls and other bites for guests
Guests perused the latest and greatest beauty products and services
Beauty experts Skin by Lovely showcased their non-surgical treatments and services
Guests learned about the latest skincare innovations from KarynG, from renowed dermatologist Dr. Karyn Grossman
Priv provided hair and makeup touch ups to guests
Skin & Co Roma showcased their natural skincare
Guests were able to browse the latest from Ripar Cosmetics
Perlier showcased their luxury skincare and cosmetics
Guests received samples of Orising skin care
Internationally known Marvis toothpaste
Guests tested the latest Carthusia fragrances and products
The 'Beauty Made in Italy' display
Share
To kick off Oscars weekend in style, Los Angeles Confidential hosted tastemakers and influencers for Pretty for the Party, a pre-Oscars beauty suite at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Guests enjoyed delectable cocktails from Sipsmith Gin and light bites courtesy of Cattle & Claw while perusing and sampling a variety of beauty brands and receiving hair and makeup touchups from Priv. The Italian Trade Commission hosted a "Beauty Made in Italy" Lounge with brands including Carthusia, Marvis, Orising, Perlier, Ripar and SKIN&CO Roma highlighting their Made In Italy luxury beauty, skincare and makeup products. Skin by Lovely showcased their natural-looking, non-surgical, medical facial aesthetics and rejuvenation treatments, while Grossman Dermatology gave guests samples of the latest KARYNG skincare products by Dr. Karyn Grossman as well as educated guests on their cosmetic dermatology services.