HollyShorts Film Festival Inaugural Oscar Nominees Luncheon

HollyShorts Film Festival hosted their debut Oscar nominees luncheon on February 17 at the Neighbor on Abbot Kinney. The event was a very cozy gathering of close friends, family, and industry pros. Guests enjoyed drinks by JCB and food by Chef Joshua Luce. The event was a celebration of four nominees for Sunday’s Academy Awards: Period. End of Sentence (Director, Rayka Zehtabchi), Skin (Director, Guy Nattiv), Lifeboat (Director, Skye Fitzgerald) and BlacKkKlansman (Producer, Shaun Redick). BlacKkKlansman received the Maverick Award, while others received HollyShorts Icons Awards. Many celebrities were spotted at the event such as Sharon Lawrence, Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther), Yolonda Ross (The Chi), Jaylen Moore (SIX, Homeland), Jimmy Jean Louis (Heroes) and many more.