| February 25, 2019 | Parties

Stephan James & Shamier Anderson kicked off Oscar week by hosting the fourth annual B.L.A.C.K BALL on February 20th in Los Angeles. DJs Sean G and Mr. Akil D set a party atmosphere while celebrities including Tessa Thompson, Tiffany Haddish, Jesse Williams, Amandla Stenberg sang and danced the night away. This invite-only star-studded event pays homage to the next generation of filmmakers and artists, truly honoring B.L.A.C.K's mission of "Building a Legacy in Acting, Cinema, and Knowledge."