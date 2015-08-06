By Paul Zahn | February 21, 2019 | People

Teddi Mellencamp shows no signs of a sophomore slump as she kicks off her second season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this month. Mellencamp, who has a successful business as an accountability coach, shared the advice she gave to the franchise’s latest castmate Denise Richards and dished on some of her favorite Los Angeles hot spots with us. The Real Housewives star, who is the daughter of iconic musician John Mellencamp, has lived in the City of Angels for over 20 years, making her an expert on all things LA.

On the New Season of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

TEDDI MELLENCAMP: For me, it is such a huge change from last year. Last year, when I was doing it—I was just getting to know everybody. I like to assess situations and get to know people before I have big opinions. I don’t like having opinions until I really have a true feeling about something. My friendships have changed and gotten stronger. I am having more fun. But with that—it is so much more drama. The difference between the drama from last season and this season is beyond!

On Advice She Gave New Cast Member, Denise Richards

TM: Listen, if these girls say casual, they don’t mean casual. If you are doing something with more than one of these women—dress up! If they say casual, they mean cocktail dress. I am casual by nature. The other piece of advice was to be yourself.

On Her Career As An Accountability Coach

TM: It started off as a personal journey. My husband and I used to share an Instagram account and I said, “Babe, I am going to start my own Instagram to hold myself accountable to changing my life. I fluctuated with my weight my whole life but after I had kids, the weight wasn’t coming off. I was making excuses and complaining and upset. So, I started this Instagram. It started off with 32 people, mostly my friends. I started going around LA and reviewing fitness classes. It wasn’t until I started doing the food, the fitness—everything, realizing what balancing was—that I fully changed my life. And once that happened, I thought I can do this for other people.

Her Favorite Spot in Los Angeles for Cocktails

TM: My favorite place is Soho House. I love Catch and I love Cecconis. For dinner, I am more of a day drinker than a night drinker. Let me be honest—when it gets dark—I don’t know any places [laughs] I go out during the day.

Her Favorite Health and Fitness Spots in Los Angeles

TM: I love Rise Nation—I think it is so much fun. It is a quick 30 minutes and you get a great full body workout. Of course, I love SoulCycle. SoulCycle is a convenient place and a bunch of the housewives "Soul" with me. I go to West Hollywood (SoulCycle). I just canceled my Equinox membership because I got the Peloton Tread and the Peloton bike.

Her Favorite Spot to Indulge in a Sweet Treat

TM: If I was going to have a dessert—it is going to take me back—Diddy Riese. That was my original delicious, I want something sweet. But also the chocolate pizza at Craig’s is amazing, so good.

Her Favorite Song Performed by her Father, John Mellencamp

TM: “Jackie Brown” is my favorite song!