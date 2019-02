| February 11, 2019 | Parties

Following the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, artists and music industry VIPs celebrated at Universal Music Group’s 2019 After Party, presented by Citi with support from Ray-Ban. The exclusive event took place at ROW DTLA with an amazing ambiance set by DJ Boi-1da. Those in attendance included Universal Music Group’s Chairman & CEO Sir Lucian Grainge, Grammy Award winner Kacey Musgraves, along with guests Mick Jagger, Hailee Steinfeld, Zedd, Alessia Cara, and Niall Horan among others.