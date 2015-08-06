    

Video: Oscar-Nominated Actress Rachel Weisz on 'The Favourite'

By George Satsidis | February 18, 2019 | Video People

Academy Award-winning actress Rachel Weisz chats about reuniting with director Yorgos Lanthimos, the complexity of the characters in The Favourite, and working with a female-led cast.

Weisz's performance in The Favourite earned her another nomination this year for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

George Satsidis is a Greek-American television host, radio personality and TV producer, most well-known in his home country for hosting the Academy Awards Red Carpet Live and for his one-on-one interviews with A-list actors. Currently based in Beverly Hills, CA, he produces and hosts the weekly entertainment show Buzz that airs on the number one European network, Deutsche Telekom’s Cosmote TV.

