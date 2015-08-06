    

Parties

SUNDANCE: ChefDance 2019
Grand Opening of Graye Featuring Ossimori by Studiopepe
Create & Cultivate 100 list presented by Chevrolet

February 2, 2019 | Parties

GRAYE celebrates the grand opening of the new Hollywood location with a night of drinks and dancing in collaboration with Cultured Magazine on January 30, 2019. The newly restyled annex featured the unveiling of Ossimori, a collection of one-of a kind mirrors, lamps and sculptures created by Studiopepe, exclusive pieces by Atelier de Troupe as well as a selection of furniture by Living Divani, Delinear, MDF Italia, Porro and Glas Italia and art pieces by LA-based Ali Silverstein. GRAYE has become the elite destination for those seeking an intimate shopping experience and superior contemporary design in Southern California. This evening marked GRAYE's official expansion and move from Robertson Boulevard to Hollywood's newest design neighborhood, within their edgy warehouse-style space. Peroni, Mionetto and Our/Los Angeles Vodka provided delicious drinks for our guests including: Giampiero Tagliaferri, Homeira Goldstein, Mia Moretti, Tasya van Ree, Marc Ange, Erica Zohar, Beth Redmond, Gabriel Abraham and James Goldstein.

Tags: mia moretti Studiopepe Ossimori Giampiero Tagliaferri GRAYE Maria Cicione
Jester Jungco, Vincent Vallejo and Virisa Yong

