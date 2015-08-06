Elizabeth Chambers on Prepping for the Super Bowl & Cooking in the Hammer Household

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | February 3, 2019 | People Lifestyle

A few weeks ago, Elizabeth Chambers accompanied her husband, Armie Hammer, to Los Angeles Confidential's Awards Celebration, toasting Armie's cover of the magazine. As soon as the Hammers hit the red carpet, all eyes were on the photogenic couple, swooning over the pair. And while the glamour of Hollywood is certainly befitting for the charming duo, a quick glance at Chambers' Instagram account depicts an idyllic behind-the-scenes family life as well.

Chambers chatted exclusively with us about the Hammer family life, being an entrepreneur, and how she's prepping for the Big Game with the help of Instacart.

Instacart is perfect for busy moms on-the-go, like yourself. As an entrepreneur, mother and wife of a renowned actor, what do you love most about the service?

ELIZABETH CHAMBERS: I rely heavily on Instacart at home and at both bakery locations. I order from Instacart several times a week personally and we use Instacart daily at the bakeries. I love that it saves time and money in the sense that the service has replaced a part time employee who had done the grocery runs in the past. I also love how quickly items can be delivered!



How are you preparing for Super Bowl? What will you be serving?

EC: I ordered groceries on Friday and prepped ahead by marinating chicken wings and steaks and making sure I had everything I need to ensure that no one leaves hungry! At the Hammer household, the food is the best part of the game.



How did Instacart help you prepare for an epic Super Bowl party?

EC: It's saving me time and several grocery runs. Many of the items I order come from different stores and I don't have time to run around to five different stores in a day. I also don't miss lugging heavy cases of kombucha and beer from the store to the car and from the car to the house. Instacart makes it so much easier.



What do you love most about cooking? Is cooking in your household a family affair?

EC: Cooking is always the main affair and a family affair at our house. My husband makes the best omelettes, steak, ribs and bbq you've ever tasted and our kids help us cook every meal. I love that it brings our family together and that my children see how much time, energy, love and care goes into preparing a meal. I would hate for them to think food just arrives at the front door already made without truly appreciating the process.



What’s your favorite meal to cook?

EC: My favorite meals to cook are Rosemary Roasted Chicken and Pot Roast.



You founded BIRD Bakery in 2012. What inspired you to open the bakery?

EC: I was inspired by my grandmother, who was an incredible chef and entrepreneur, as well as my mom and my sister, who are both incredible chefs.

Armie Hammer & Elizabeth Chambers attend Los Angeles Confidential's Awards Celebration on January 24.

There are currently two BIRD Bakery locations in Texas? Any plans for expansion?

EC: Yes! We're planning to open in Denver next and are focusing heavily on our Direct to Consumer shipping program.



Do you prefer cooking or baking?

EC: I prefer baking. It's completely therapeutic for me and I can't imagine life without it.



What’s your favorite item from BIRD Bakery’s menu?

EC: Our Tomato Basil Soup, which tastes like it's made with heavy cream, but is actually made with Coconut milk. Our California Turkey Sandwich, which is actual heaven on earth. Our Key Lime Pie with praline crust and our Carrot Cakes, which is everything a Carrot Cake should be—complete with freshly shredded carrots, plump golden raisins, coconut flakes, crushed pineapple and walnuts. Right when they come out of the oven, we glaze them with Buttermilk Glaze, then top them with citrus cream cheese frosting. They're one of my most cherished family recipes.

We are in the midst of Awards Season. How do you juggle being an entrepreneur, hitting the red carpet with Armie, and spending quality time with your family?

EC: My schedule is definitely completely full, but I try to stay as organized as possible, plan ahead as much as I can, and be present in whatever it is I'm doing. It's the only way to avoid feeling totally overwhelmed!