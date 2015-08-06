Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Role in Oscar-Nominated 'The Favourite'

By George Satsidis | February 6, 2019 | People

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone talks about her challenging love scenes with Olivia Colman, her flawless British accent in the outrageous period comedy, and her highly intuitive decision to drop out of high school to devote herself to acting.

Stone's incredible performance in The Favourite earned her another nomination this year for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

ABOUT GEORGE SATSIDIS

George Satsidis is a Greek-American television host, radio personality and TV producer, most well-known in his home country for hosting the Academy Awards Red Carpet Live and for his one-on-one interviews with A-list actors. Currently based in Beverly Hills, CA, he produces and hosts the weekly entertainment show Buzz that airs on the number one European network, Deutsche Telekom’s Cosmote TV.