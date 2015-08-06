    

Parties

See More
Read More
SUNDANCE: ChefDance 2019
Read More
Grand Opening of Graye Featuring Ossimori by Studiopepe
Read More
Create & Cultivate 100 list presented by Chevrolet

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Emma Stone Opens Up About Her Role in Oscar-Nominated 'The Favourite'

By George Satsidis | February 6, 2019 | People

Share

Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone talks about her challenging love scenes with Olivia Colman, her flawless British accent in the outrageous period comedy, and her highly intuitive decision to drop out of high school to devote herself to acting.

Stone's incredible performance in The Favourite earned her another nomination this year for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

ABOUT GEORGE SATSIDIS
George Satsidis is a Greek-American television host, radio personality and TV producer, most well-known in his home country for hosting the Academy Awards Red Carpet Live and for his one-on-one interviews with A-list actors. Currently based in Beverly Hills, CA, he produces and hosts the weekly entertainment show Buzz that airs on the number one European network, Deutsche Telekom’s Cosmote TV.

Tags: celebrities emma stone hollywood movies rachel weisz the favourite
Categories: People

Photo courtesy of Fox Searchlight; Video courtesy of George Satsidis

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE