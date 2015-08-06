    

Parties

See More
Read More
SUNDANCE: ChefDance 2019
Read More
Grand Opening of Graye Featuring Ossimori by Studiopepe
Read More
Create & Cultivate 100 list presented by Chevrolet

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Commonwealth Proper Celebrates their New Showroom in DTLA

| January 28, 2019 | Parties

Share

Commonwealth Proper held a party to celebrate the launch of their new showroom in the Arts District of DTLA January 26, 2019. The company started in Philadelphia back in 2008, and has been making classic and timeless suits for the modern man ever since. This is the 4th showroom for CMMP, which also includes Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and their flagship store in Philadelphia. In attendance at the party were the founders of CMMP, Craig Arthur von Schroeder and Doug Martin, as well as LA Showroom Manager, Mike Scocozza. Scott Richardson of Argonaut Brandy was pouring California grapes and DJ Ariana Gavrilis provided the soundtrack for the evening.

Tags: DJ Ariana Gavrilis Craig Arthur von Schroeder Doug Martin Mike Scocozza Scott Richardson
Categories: Parties

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE