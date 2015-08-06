Commonwealth Proper Celebrates their New Showroom in DTLA

| January 28, 2019 | Parties

Commonwealth Proper held a party to celebrate the launch of their new showroom in the Arts District of DTLA January 26, 2019. The company started in Philadelphia back in 2008, and has been making classic and timeless suits for the modern man ever since. This is the 4th showroom for CMMP, which also includes Atlanta, Pittsburgh, and their flagship store in Philadelphia. In attendance at the party were the founders of CMMP, Craig Arthur von Schroeder and Doug Martin, as well as LA Showroom Manager, Mike Scocozza. Scott Richardson of Argonaut Brandy was pouring California grapes and DJ Ariana Gavrilis provided the soundtrack for the evening.