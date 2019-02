| January 28, 2019 | Parties

Raspoutine Los Angeles inaugurates its grand opening in West Hollywood on January 18, 2019 alongside treats! Magazine. Raspoutine opens its doors, revealing the iconic Paris based Russian themed nightclub where celebrities, models and influencers including Malin Akermann, Alexander Ghislain, and Eve Jihan Jeffers danced the night away to the electro-house sounds of Zen Freeman!