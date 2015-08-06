Los Angeles Confidential's 2019 Awards Celebration with Armie Hammer

Guests mixed and mingled on the Jean-Georges restaurant patio
Photographer Mike Rosenthal and Armie Hammer
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer
Rigo Gonzalez and Ania Puczylowska
Jamal Liggin and Sibley Scoles
Bianca Wilson, Kevin Bulla, Nick Ortega
Armie Hammer, Joe Manganiello and Elizabeth Chambers
Brianne Davis and Sarah Gargano
The Italian Trade Commission's 'Beauty Made in Italy' program displayed a luxurious display of Italian beauty products
Cocktails provided by Belvedere Vodka
The Italian Trade Commission's 'Beauty Made in Italy' display included I-Beauty brands likes Skin&Co Roma, Jusbox, Marvis and Perlier
Share
An exclusive guest list gathered for Los Angeles Confidential's Annual Awards Celebration at Jean-Georges Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. Awards Issue cover star Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, Joe Manganiello, Mike Rosenthal, Sibley Scoles and other Los Angeles tastemakers toasted the evening with custom cocktails provided by Belvedere Vodka. Guests enjoyed hors d’ouerves from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten while enjoying the beautiful outdoor patio, decorated by a display from the Italian Trade Commission's 'Beauty Made in Italy' program that supports Italian beauty brands in the US market. Featured I-Beauty brands included Skin&Co Roma, Perlier, Jusbox, Marvis, Proraso and Carthusia.