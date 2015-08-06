By Alexandria Abramian | January 28, 2019 | Culture People

For Gulla Jónsdóttir, art + commerce = perfect bedfellows.

Guests at buzzy boutique hotel Kimpton La Peer can skip the art exhibit trek and instead head to the ground floor to experience LA’s only in-hotel gallery. After casting her deco-infused, high-drama vision for the sexy 105-room retreat, architect Gulla Jónsdóttir delivered an encore: a just-opened gallery off the lobby. “Adding a gallery means that people who come to the hotel get to experience something visually different from visit to visit,” says the Icelandic-born designer, who has previously worked with starchitect Richard Meier. With direct street access, the gallery is in a prime position to attract both Le Peer guests as well as visitors to West Hollywood’s booming Design District. “It will change every two months, and although everything will be for sale, it’s not a retail store,” insists Jónsdóttir, adding that the project has brought her full circle. “I started my company in a 2,000-square-foot office in this very location. Years later, I’m designing the entire space! It was a nice flow of things.” Exhibits will include everything from fine art to photography and furniture, while Jónsdóttir’s own creations will also get gallery time—first with her debut collection of limited-edition art and furniture called Brass, and later with a collection of caftans and scarves that she made for iconic Icelandic accessories brand Saga Kakala. “I want the entire space to be a gateway to beauty. Some of the things I will have created... others are simply things that I desire.” 627 N. La Peer Drive, West Hollywood, lapeerhotel.com; gullajonsdottir.com

“Sense of Wonder” by Kahori Maki hangs in Kimpton La Peer’s new gallery.

