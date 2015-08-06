TOMS Kicks Off #EndGunViolenceTogether Tour

TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie speaks to crowd, including LA Mayor Garcetti, The King Family, religious and community leaders, at #EndGunViolenceTogether event
Musican MILCK performing hit song "Quiet"
Pastor Mike McBride at #EndGunViolenceTogether mural at TOMS HQ
Peter Ambler and Blake Mycoskie in front of #EndGunViolenceTogether RV
#EndGunViolenceTogether speakers Peter Ambler, Pastor Mike McBride, Blake Mycoskie, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Winter BreeAnne Minesee, David Hogg, Yolanda Renee King, and Erica Ford, at TOMS HQ
Erica Ford
Student activists Winter BreeAnne Minisee and David Hogg speak at TOMS #EndGunViolenceTogether event
Yolanda Renee King
Mayor Eric Garcetti
Martin Luther King, III
Share
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined gun safety advocates for a rally at TOMS HQ to announce “The End Gun Violence Together Tour.” Speakers included David Hogg, Co-Founder of March for Our Lives, and Yolanda ReneeKing, activist and granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie, National Youth Walkout Organizer Winter BreeAnne Minisee, and Chief Strategist at March for Our Lives Matt Dietsch will be on the road meeting with concerned Americans on their way to Washington, where they will deliver over 700,000 postcards to Members of Congress urging them to #EndGunViolenceTogether.