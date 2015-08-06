TOMS Kicks Off #EndGunViolenceTogether Tour

| January 22, 2019 | Parties

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined gun safety advocates for a rally at TOMS HQ to announce “The End Gun Violence Together Tour.” Speakers included David Hogg, Co-Founder of March for Our Lives, and Yolanda Renee King, activist and granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie, National Youth Walkout Organizer Winter BreeAnne Minisee, and Chief Strategist at March for Our Lives Matt Dietsch will be on the road meeting with concerned Americans on their way to Washington, where they will deliver over 700,000 postcards to Members of Congress urging them to #EndGunViolenceTogether.