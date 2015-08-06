Molly Sims, Lindsay Price, Elizabeth Stewart, and Angela Sarafyan
Brian Wolk, Elizabeth Stewart, and Claude Morais
Yi Zhou
Molly Sims
Skai Jackson
George Kotsiopoulos
Katie Nehra
Jameela Jamil
Molly Sims and Riccardo Sciutto
Marta Pozzan
Sergio Rossi shoe displays
Share
On Thursday, January 17, 2019, luxury Italian shoe brand Sergio Rossi celebrated it's first West Coast pop-up boutique at Westfield Century City, along with co-host and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart joined Sergio Rossi Group CEO Riccaro Sciutto and friends of the brand for a cocktail event at the new store, followed by an intimate seated dinner at Maude in Beverly Hills. The event also served as the launch of a special capsul collection, Sergio Rossi + Elizabeth Stewart, which will be sold exclusively at the pop-up, with 100% of profits being donated to Time's Up. Guests mingled and viewed the new shoe collections while enjoying champagne and hors d'oeuvres, before a small group of VIPs were treated to a specially curated dinner.