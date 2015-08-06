    

Sergio Rossi & Elizabeth Stewart Celebrate Capsule Collection in Support of Time's Up

| January 17, 2019 | Parties

On Thursday, January 17, 2019, luxury Italian shoe brand Sergio Rossi celebrated it's first West Coast pop-up boutique at Westfield Century City, along with co-host and celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart. Stewart joined Sergio Rossi Group CEO Riccaro Sciutto and friends of the brand for a cocktail event at the new store, followed by an intimate seated dinner at Maude in Beverly Hills. The event also served as the launch of a special capsul collection, Sergio Rossi + Elizabeth Stewart, which will be sold exclusively at the pop-up, with 100% of profits being donated to Time's Up. Guests mingled and viewed the new shoe collections while enjoying champagne and hors d'oeuvres, before a small group of VIPs were treated to a specially curated dinner.

Tags: events la events parties la parties fashion events
Categories: Parties

Photography by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

