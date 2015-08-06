Art Connoisseur & Philanthropist Sydney Holland's Tips for Collecting & Where to See Great Art in LA

By Jimmy Kontomanolis | January 15, 2019 | Culture People

A look inside the home of entrepreneur, art collector and philanthropist Sydney Holland reveals a museum-worthy collection of works from Avedon to Warhol. And with LA’s burgeoning art scene, who better to guide the city’s young collectors and art enthusiasts than Holland, who has been collecting works from her favorite artists for years.

Sydney Holland at home in LA.

We chatted with Holland about her collecting tips, the top emerging artists to watch now, where to see the best art in LA, and the work she does with the Sydney D. Holland Foundation.

When did your interest in art begin and how did you start collecting?

SYDNEY HOLLAND: My parents introduced me to art and museums when I was a little girl and I’ve been interested ever since. While in school, art history was my favorite subject. I began collecting 10 years ago when I started flipping homes. I love filling walls with art!

What is the first piece you bought and where does it now hang?

SH: I bought an iconic Marilyn Minter photograph that is currently hanging in my bedroom.

What is your favorite piece that you own?

SH: I have a lot of beautiful art in my collection which includes Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, and Ed Ruscha, to name a few, however my favorite piece of art is something my three children, Liam, Harrison and Alexandra, gave me this past Christmas. With the help of an LA street artist, my kids created their rendition of a Jackson Pollack. It is truly priceless!

Pieces from Holland's art collection.

What is one piece of art that you would love to add to your collection?

SH: A Frank Stella “Concentric Squares” painting.

Who is your favorite artist of all time and why?

SH: I love many different artists, so that question is a hard one for me. I would say Andy Warhol is my favorite artist of all time. I own a lot of his pieces and I think he was a great at capturing American pop culture.

Who are some artists to watch now?

SH: Wes Lang, Beau Dunn, Ashley Longshore, and Mark Whalen.

What tips would you give to young collectors or those looking to invest in art?

SH: Make time to do studio visits and pick only what you love.

Holland at home in LA.

Where are the best places in LA to see great art?

SH: I love the ICALA Foundation, MOCA, LACMA, The Hammer, The Marciano Foundation and The Broad. We are very lucky in LA because there are so many places to see great art.

If you had to choose one exhibition to see right now in LA, which would it be?

SH: I highly recommend seeing Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle at the Marciano Foundation. The solo exhibition is on view until March 2019.

Tell us about the Sydney D. Holland Foundation and the philanthropic work you do?

SH: I founded The Sydney D. Holland Foundation in 2012 with my mother, Dr. Louise Stanger, one of the nation’s leading specialists in family interventions that address and correct addiction. The Sydney D. Holland Foundation is committed to funding programs that serve women and the young. The Foundation focuses on healing and educating through the arts and bringing awareness and action to early autism testing and treatment.

The Foundation has a multi-pronged approach to serving those in need. Each thoughtful contribution and level of involvement from the foundation utilizes the healing power of the creative arts and education to enhance the lives of at-risk youth and children with autism.

The Foundation currently supports organizations such as MOCA, Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, A Place Called Home, Outdoor Outreach, MusiCares, ICALA, Miracle Babies, Miriam's House, Art of Elysium, Project Angel Food, UCLA Lab School Leap program, UCLA CAN Clinic, and Learning Lab Ventures.

I also sit on the boards of Peggy Albrecht’s Friendly House LA and UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.