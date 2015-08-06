Celebrity Trainer Mary Miller on Getting Stars Ready for Awards Season

By Kathryn Romeyn | January 7, 2019 | People

With the debut of The Studio (MDR)’s fourth location, in Culver City (their largest, sleekest and chicest to date), we ask celeb trainer Mary Miller how she gets clients like Scott Eastwood, Lea Michele, Kristin Davis and Cuba Gooding Jr. body-beautiful for awards season. 9910 Washington Blvd., Culver City, thestudiomdr.com

Mary Miller in her element at The Studio (MDR).

Best way to get red-carpet ready?

MARY MILLER: Commit to taking a class three to four times a week on our Lagree Megaformer: The heart is going to race, the sweat will pour, the muscles will shake, all while your body moves in slow, controlled movements with perfect alignment protecting you from injury.

And outside the gym?

MM: Drink lots of water and get quality sleep. After one to two days of cardio, give your body a day off. I love the infrared sauna at Pause Float Studio—it increases circulation, detoxes the body and makes the skin glow. For breakfast, have a #FAB4Smoothie, created by Kelly LeVeque, an amazing holistic nutritionist and health coach. And read Nicole Cogan’s e-book The NOBREAD Reset, a seven-day system to get your mind and body back on track.

Body part to focus on?

MM: I’m all about the arms this season. Strong is beautiful, and women especially are really embracing this. There is nothing sexier than toned, strong arms.

Day-of fix?

MM: For that extra muscle pop and overall glow, take a class with me the morning of the event! Otherwise, do a 5- to 10-minute at-home plank variation workout, firing up your biceps, triceps and shoulders and making those amazing arms look even more toned.