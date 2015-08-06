These LA Sisters Will Help You Party Like Kanye & Rihanna

By Matt Stewart | December 21, 2018 | People Lifestyle

A superlative sister act is the magic behind H'wood's hottest happenings.

Power sisters Massah David and Miatta David Johnson.

Massah David and Miatta David Johnson are the power behind MVD Inc., one of Tinseltown’s most in-demand events and marketing brands—and one of the few helmed by women. This rare pair create buzzworthy events for their dedicated A-list clientele, including Kanye West, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, Common, Def Jam Records and many more. As the daughters of Liberian immigrants who escaped the 1980 military coup, the two personify the American dream—with a Grammy-fab twist.

How did your family’s immigrant experience shape you?

It is the foundation of MVD. We learned early on that life can change in an instant and that hard work, perseverance and trust are the keys to success.

What is the toughest aspect of being sisters and business partners?

The hardest part is the best part because our personality and style differences are our strength.

What is essential to creating a great party?

The narrative. From the invitations to choosing the perfect venue to populating the room with the right mix of people, we create a unique vibe... and an unforgettable experience.

Share the most extravagant event you’ve executed.

We flew 450 guests from around the world to a Wyoming ranch for a barbecue. It was extravagant and yet understated at the same time.

What’s up for awards season?

We are planning exciting things for Def Jam’s annual Grammy event, and for Oscar season, we are working with Common and Toast to the Arts for the fifth time to create an intimate celebration for individuals in front of and behind the camera. When you see Samuel L. Jackson talking to Shonda Rhimes by a fireplace, you know you’ve done your work.