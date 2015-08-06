| November 8, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards honored industry leaders and artists who are champions for the arts and whose history of fostering creativity and creating opportunities has made a positive impact on the performing arts. The event took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. This year's benefit recognized entertainment industry leader and studio head Jeffrey Katzenberg and trailblazing director/writer/producer Spike Lee. In addition, Ryan Gosling and Sam Elliott presented Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga, respectively, with the "Artists Inspiration Awards."