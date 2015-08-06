    

John David Washington, Spike Lee, and Topher Grace

Gabrielle Carteris

Lady Gaga

Reid Scott

Ledisi and Ron T. Young

Lady Gaga

Kristin Chenoweth

JoBeth Williams and Cyd Wilson

Alison Brie

Adam Lambert

Adam Driver

SAG-AFTRA Celebrates 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards

| November 8, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, November 8, 2018, SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 3rd Annual Patron of the Artists Awards honored industry leaders and artists who are champions for the arts and whose history of fostering creativity and creating opportunities has made a positive impact on the performing arts. The event took place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. This year's benefit recognized entertainment industry leader and studio head Jeffrey Katzenberg and trailblazing director/writer/producer Spike Lee. In addition, Ryan Gosling and Sam Elliott presented Harrison Ford and Lady Gaga, respectively, with the "Artists Inspiration Awards."

Tags: events la events parties la parties sag-aftra
Photography by Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation

