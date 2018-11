| November 7, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, November 7, 2019, in honor of Kate Hudson's appointment as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), Michael Kors, Kate Hudson and Rehan Asad participated in an interactive panel moderated by Natalie Morales in front of 300 students at UCLA. Later that evening, Michael Kors hosted a dinner celebrating Kate Hudson and the World Food Programme at a private residence in Beverly Hills.