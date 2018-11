| November 2, 2018 | Parties

On Friday, November 2, 2018, Rosa Cha celebrated the launch of the brand's store at Westfield Century City Mall. The star-studded event was hosted by Erica Pelosini, who celebrated with Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Erin and Sara Foster, among others. Rosa Cha offers full lifestyle collections consisting of both high-end swimwear and ready to wear.