| October 18, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, Grammy Award-winning music producer Swizz Beatz and Bally CEO Frédéric de Narp hosted a party the brand's Rodeo Drive flagship store to celebrate the launch of the Bally x SHOK-1 limited edition capsule collection. Guests gathered in the two-story boutique and rooftop while dancing to sounds by DJ Runna and enjoyed a special performance by Swizz Beatz. Curated by Swizz Beatz, the wearable-art collection features London-based street artist SHOK-1's signature X-Ray works on accessories, ready to wear and footwear. The collection is available exclusively at Bally stores worldwide, bally.com and select wholesale partners while supplies last.