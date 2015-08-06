    

Larry English and Nicole Williams

Nick Dane

Marta Pozzan

Jose Cordero, Liz Tyson, and Fabe Robinson

Halle Bailey

Swizz Beatz

Nicole Williams

Wale, Swizz Beatz, and DJ Runna

Swizz Beatz and Frédéric de Narp

Swizz Beatz Celebrates Bally x SHOK-1 Collection Launch

| October 18, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, October 18, 2018, Grammy Award-winning music producer Swizz Beatz and Bally CEO Frédéric de Narp hosted a party the brand's Rodeo Drive flagship store to celebrate the launch of the Bally x SHOK-1 limited edition capsule collection. Guests gathered in the two-story boutique and rooftop while dancing to sounds by DJ Runna and enjoyed a special performance by Swizz Beatz. Curated by Swizz Beatz, the wearable-art collection features London-based street artist SHOK-1's signature X-Ray works on accessories, ready to wear and footwear. The collection is available exclusively at Bally stores worldwide, bally.com and select wholesale partners while supplies last.

Photography by Getty Images for Bally

