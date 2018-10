| October 16, 2018 | Parties

On Tuesday, October 16, 2018, Pomellato celebrated the iconic Italian fine jewelry brand's new boutique on Rodeo Drive with a cocktail reception, ribbon-cutting ceremony and intimate seated dinner on the private rooftop terrace at Christie's. The event was co-hosted by brand ambassador Chiara Ferragni, along with Pomellato Global Brand Managing Director Stéphane Gerschel and CEO & President of Pomellato Americas Nathalie Diamantis.