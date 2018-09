Felicity Huffman visited the Backstage Creations Giving Suite at the Emmy Awards to raise up to $150,000 for the Television Academy Foundation perusing Mercedes Brunelli clutches.

Taraji P. Henson, Benito Martinez, Felicity Huffman and many more visited the Backstage Creations Giving Suite at the Emmy Awards to check out Mercedes Brunelli clutches, Zenni Optical, The Video Glam Cam kit, Jinbo food gifts, ARK Crystal, Halo Top ice cream, Plantronics ear buds, Jabra headphones, The Luxury Safari Company, Viceroy Bali and Canyon Ranch in the Josh Johnson designed suite all to raise up to $150,000 for the Television Academy Foundation.