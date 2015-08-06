| September 19, 2018 | Parties

Influencers, tastemakers and VIPs flocked to the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to get pre-Emmys party ready with Pretty for the Party. Guests enjoyed refreshing Lillet spritzes from Lillet and delectable cocktails from Sipsmith Gin while perusing and sampling a variety of beauty brands. The Italian Trade Commission hosted a "Beauty Made in Italy" Lounge with brands including Herbatint, Perlier, Procosmet and SKIN&CO Roma highlighting their Made In Italy luxury beauty, skincare, makeup and haircare products. Glamsquad and NARS provided hair and makeup touches for guests to ensure they were party ready and Bellacures provided nail touchups while attendees viewed the latest in Emmy fashion from JOVANI. Beverly Hills Orthodontics provided guests free scans on how Invisalign can straighten your smile, while Grossman Dermatology showcased the latest non-invasive technologies such as Cool Sculpting.