    

Parties

See More

People

See More

Food & Drink

See More

Home & Real Estate

See More

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Meet the Family That Built the Cult OSEA Brand
Read More
Ella + Mila Pioneer Cruelty Free Nail Care
Read More
Best Dressed at the Emmy's 2018
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Jennifer Murphy and Elsie Sooszetojones

Robyn Deutsch, Laura Eckstein Jones, Valerie Robles and Jasmin Rosemberg

Mercy Joy

Stephanie Davis Smith and Brianne Davis

Brandon Bentley, Alix Mimran, Kjord Davis, Julia Kardos and Andrea Zito

Lillet provided refreshing Lillet spritzes for guests

Fernanda Romero, Amanda Salas and Susana Nino

SKIN AND CO. Roma showcased their products for guests

Perlier showcased their Perlier Golden Almond Butter

Procosmet treated guests to makeup samples

Herbatint's luxury hair care products include their Normalizing Shampoo &  Royal Cream Conditoner

Glamsquad provided hair and makeup touchups for guests

Laurie Brucker at the Glamsquad pop up

Erika Janes of Grossman Dermatology

Beverly Hills Orthodontics let guests have a free scan to see how Invisalign could help their smile

NARS provided makeup and lip touch ups for guests

Bellacures provided nail touch ups

Lina Matayan and Candice Cruz of JOVANI, which showcased Emmy fashions

Sipsmith Gin hosted delectable cocktails

Los Angeles Confidential Presents Pretty for the Party

| September 19, 2018 | Parties

Share

Influencers, tastemakers and VIPs flocked to the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills to get pre-Emmys party ready with Pretty for the Party. Guests enjoyed refreshing Lillet spritzes from Lillet and delectable cocktails from Sipsmith Gin while perusing and sampling a variety of beauty brands. The Italian Trade Commission hosted a "Beauty Made in Italy" Lounge with brands including Herbatint, Perlier, Procosmet and SKIN&CO Roma highlighting their Made In Italy luxury beauty, skincare, makeup and haircare products. Glamsquad and NARS provided hair and makeup touches for guests to ensure they were party ready and Bellacures provided nail touchups while attendees viewed the latest in Emmy fashion from JOVANI. Beverly Hills Orthodontics provided guests free scans on how Invisalign can straighten your smile, while Grossman Dermatology showcased the latest non-invasive technologies such as Cool Sculpting.

Tags: emmys sofitel los angeles in beverly hills pretty for the party
Categories: Parties

Photography by Dylan Lujano

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE