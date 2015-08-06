| August 30, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, August 30, 2018, Rolls Royce and Technogym hosted an elegant cocktail party with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson at his private residence in Beverly Hills. The event celebrated the launch of the new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV and Technogym's Home Wellness Design. Guests from a variety of industries gathered to mingle among state of the art, digitally connected Technogym equipment from the brand's PERSONAL line and SKILLINE, as well as preview the luxurious new Rolls Royce Cullinan.