    

Parties

See More
Read More
Rolls Royce & Technogym Celebrate Launch of Cullinan SUV
Read More
Television Critics Association Present Their 2018 Awards
Read More
Debut of “The Plain Truth About the Best Seeds” at Redbird

People

See More
Read More
Director Jon M. Chu on How 'Crazy Rich Asians' Celebrates Asian Culture
Read More
Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying
Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
Wine Mogul Kathryn Hall on Finding the Perfect Vintage & the Best Wine She's Had All Year
Read More
Snow Monkey's Amazing Founding Story
Read More
LA Winemaker Anthony Riboli on Millennial Wine Habits

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez
Read More
Here's a Peek Inside Cher's Beverly Hills Compound
Read More
A Look Inside Sandra Bullock's Sunset Strip Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Hilary Swank's Brand Launches at Nordstrom
Read More
5 Essential Rules of Style from Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana
Read More
Porsche Design Celebrates 40th Anniversary of Iconic Shades with a Limited-Edition Style
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Rolls Royce & Technogym Celebrate Launch of Cullinan SUV

| August 30, 2018 | Parties

Share

On Thursday, August 30, 2018, Rolls Royce and Technogym hosted an elegant cocktail party with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson at his private residence in Beverly Hills. The event celebrated the launch of the new Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV and Technogym's Home Wellness Design. Guests from a variety of industries gathered to mingle among state of the art, digitally connected Technogym equipment from the brand's PERSONAL line and SKILLINE, as well as preview the luxurious new Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Tags: events la events parties rolls royce la parties technogym
Categories: Parties

Photography by Joe Scamici/Getty Images for Technogym

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts

Read More
Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez

Read More
Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE