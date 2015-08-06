| August 16, 2018 | Parties

On Thursday, August 16, 2018, Christofle and Los Angeles Confidential magazine’s Publisher Chris Gialanella and Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck hosted an intimate evening of cocktails and conversation at the brand’s Beverly Hills boutique. Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails, along with a whiskey tasting from Writer's Tears, while they mixed and mingled and admired the selection of luxury home décor and fine silver jewelry.