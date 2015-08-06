Robert Gutierrez, Chris Gialanella, and George Satsidis
Jonas Bell Pasht, Spencer Beck, and Jorge Perez
Damian De Langeron, Matthew Hoffman, and Spencer Beck
Christofle Beverly Hills boutique
Specialty cocktails from Writer's Tears
Christofle raffled off a bracelet
On Thursday, August 16, 2018, Christofle and Los Angeles Confidential magazine’s Publisher Chris Gialanella and Editor-in-Chief Spencer Beck hosted an intimate evening of cocktails and conversation at the brand’s Beverly Hills boutique. Guests were treated to hors d’oeuvres and specialty cocktails, along with a whiskey tasting from Writer's Tears, while they mixed and mingled and admired the selection of luxury home décor and fine silver jewelry.