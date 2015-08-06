The SIL's Natalie Bloomingdale on What's Hot for Fall

By Kathryn Romeyn | September 12, 2018 | People Style & Beauty

Indie fashion purveyor Natalie Bloomingdale of The SIL tells us what's hot... and not... for fall.

Natalie Bloomingdale, the fashion mastermind behind The SIL, wearing Ariana Rockefeller.

The concept of The SIL—Stuff I Love—is simple: “I love independent designers and I wanted to bring them online,” says Bel Air-based, Texas-bred founder Natalie Bloomingdale, whose (married) surname underscores her peerless fashion aptitude. But The SIL’s (shopthesil.com) offerings are anything but elementary. For one, no piece she sells (from tri-tone Molly Moorkamp skirts to capacious Tish Cox tops) can be found elsewhere on the internet. Bloomingdale is singular in her talent to select envelope-pushing pieces that toe the seemingly disparate lines of ladylike and eclectic. Here, Bloomingdale gives us the fashion 411.

Style identity: I try to dress for the occasion, whether it’s getting funky for a jam-band concert or festive for a Mexican fiesta. I always gravitate toward the unique.

Prep time: It is very easy for me to shop for pieces I love and assemble all of my little closet children. Styling is where I struggle. It takes more time for me to get dressed than I would like to admit.

Black or white? White.

Body-con or volume? Volume.

The key to your ensembles? Attitude is everything.

A model from The SIL dons the Tish Cox Cropped Tina, $395, and Tish Cox Elizabeth Skirt, $795, with two Insta-worthy pups in tow.

Biggest weakness? Chanel flats.

Personal fashion mantra: I never wear anything too tight or too short—my poor mother spent years drilling that in.

Most excited to wear this fall: New grosgrain bow drop earrings from my girlfriend and jewelry designer Cassandra King Polidori!

Prediction for hottest seasonal trend: Bows as adornments.

LA-based standout on The SIL: Devon Pavlovits, a true creative and a jewelry designer based downtown.

Closet must-haves: A piece from Dovima Paris. And designer Jane Pendry created an entire collection of fall exclusives for The SIL. Her expertly tailored line will have people salivating.

Wouldn’t be caught dead wearing: Lip injections.

Is your style understood? I’m sure half the outfits I wear have not been understood, but I really don’t dress for anyone other than myself. My poor husband!

Coming soon: Stay tuned for a very major collab with my favorite LA hotel [The Beverly Hills Hotel] in time for the holidays!

Fashion should… Never be overpowering. Never let your clothes wear you.