3 Chic Dynamic Duos Take Us on the Ultimate LA Shopping Spree

By Kathryn Romeyn | August 27, 2018 | People Feature Style & Beauty Feature

Three intoxicatingly chic duos-in-demand take us on the ultimate shopping sprees—L.A.-style!

The "It" Gals/Fred Segal

Sitting pretty at Fred Segal, Brianne rocks a Free People sequined dress with Rag & Bone booties, while Jana works a little gray dress from AllSaints and a Fred Segal suede biker jacket, $550.

This pair of besties met playing bitchy high school friends in the slasher film Prom Night. Ten years later, Jana Kramer, actress (One Tree Hill), country singer (the platinum-selling “I Got the Boy”) and podcaster (the Whine Down on iHeart Radio), and Brianne Davis, actress, director and producer (seen on History Channel’s Six and Lifetime’s Expectant Mother this fall), are still working—and playing—together. In between car singalongs and ideating over Postmates, the duo is obsessively and actively pitching a show (with Brianne’s husband, Mark Gantt), hoping to land a deal this fall. fredsegal.com

Fred Segal’s iconic mega-boutique on Sunset Strip carries “Hollywood haute couture,” furniture and accessories for the Industry insider set.



JANA ON BRIANNE

“Brianne’s passion is inspiring to be around. She is always cup-half-full and has a really positive and uplifting soul. Brianne always looks good. I beg her to dress down, ’cause I’ll be in sweats, and she says she can’t! She’s so chic and has the perfect, noninjected lips. My favorite look on the carpet was her blue Claudine Ivari 2017 Golden Globes dress—simply perfect. Her signature is a stylish flowy dress with the perfect heels.”

BRIANNE ON JANA

“I admire Jana’s ability to be completely authentic and honest about her life. She is an open book. Jana is my sounding board for ideas and mommy issues. She mixes a rock ’n’ roll edge with her country style really well. I want her awesome tanned skin and thick mane of hair. Her glamorous red-carpet looks are amazing and on point. We have completely different styles but like very similar clothing—we simply wear things differently. That’s the best thing about fashion.”

The International Males/Paul Smith

French fashion guys Emmanuel (left) and Nicolas go Brit chic with Paul Smith’s Gents Florian Emb sweatshirt, $495, and a Gents leather jacket, $1,795. The Gufram cactus coat rack is one of only five by the legendary 1960s Italian design firm.

French transplants and PLEASE DO NOT ENTER co-founders Emmanuel Renoird and Nicolas Libert met 25 years ago in a club and have been inseparable ever since. Their exquisite taste in clothing, art and design has won them praise around the globe. They don’t need to speak when curating an exhibition—their common eye is that strong. Libert is currently working on the next performance of French visual artist Charlie le Mindu at a forthcoming Las Vegas luxury hotel, while Renoird is putting together the first LA exhibit of furniture designer Hubert le Gall. The life partners share every passionate decision, calling their serial shopping a “duet experience.” paulsmith.com

Paul Smith’s Instagram-famous pink men’s shop on Melrose is filled with a mix of Anglo charm and whimsy (including hip-hoppin’ bunny-themed pieces), as shown by the Paul Smith-Wonderable collab vase, $500.



EMMANUEL ON NICOLAS

“Nicolas knows how to turn any show or project into a strong campaign and meaningful content. His vision has always been the backbone of our stores. Nicolas will always get back to his roots, cultivating his classic French look in any circumstance: A crazy accessory will be immediately tempered by a formal yet casual outfit... Stealing Nicolas’ watches is a daily pleasure. He’s been collecting them forever, and I can’t help picking one of them according to my daily mood.”

NICOLAS ON EMMANUEL

“Emmanuel is a workaholic with a true addiction to perfection. He has this extraordinary ability to mix strong pieces, and he knows how to build a powerful yet elegant look. As a former interior designer, he composes a silhouette just as he designs a Parisian home—comfortable and chic at the same time. His secret knots for ties and scarves turn me jealous. His elegant craziness will always be a true inspiration.”

The Avant-Guardians/Just One Eye

A passion for fashion and art collide at superluxe style emporium Just One Eye, a favorite shop stop for creative couple Mattia and Valerj. Here, Mattia works a Valerj Pobega silk scarf and vest, Armani T-shirt and Vivienne Westwood denim pants. Valerj is swathed in a handpainted silk cape of her own design, Armani trousers and Gucci shoes.

Meet LA’s Italian power couple: Valerj Pobega, a former model-turned-cutting-edge couturier (two of her handpainted gowns were just acquired for LACMA’s permanent collection), creative director and artist, and designer and artist Mattia Biagi, known for his globally exhibited signature works in tar, inspired by the La Brea Tar Pits. Pobega’s created one-of-a-kind garments for Beyoncé and Madonna, and won a Golden Globe for her role in American Horror Story: Hotel, while Biagi is a new ambassador of Johnnie Walker, conceiving limited edition-bottles inspired by his Black Tar work. justoneeye.com

Unique, hard-to-find artists and designers of fashion, jewelry and home decor take center stage at Just One Eye.



MATTIA ON VALERJ

“Valerj is my angel. She’s incredibly positive and able to push me—in the right way—and keep me on track. Her look is unique and artistic with a punk twist. She is a dreamer and a maker. I covet her ability to draw. She’s my wife, partner in crime and my best friend. I ask her for advice about mostly everything. Each time [she gets dressed], she is able to create a new authentic and interesting aesthetic. She can edit my shopping very accurately. We just complement each other!”

VALERJ ON MATTIA

“Mattia is very dynamic, a real doer! Plus, he has a big heart. We like to take inspirational trips to cities we both love and absorb as much art and culture as possible—we are literally like machines. He’s turned me onto the subcultures of vintage cars and motorcycles. Mattia’s tattoos are really beautiful and personal, and they tell the story of his life. I love when he mixes in some punk elements or details to his look!”