    

Parties

See More
Read More
Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2018 Grants Banquet
Read More
Au Soleil: a Summer Soirée
Read More
2nd Annual Maison St-Germain by Kate Young

People

See More
Read More
Director Jon M. Chu on How 'Crazy Rich Asians' Celebrates Asian Culture
Read More
Here's the Weirdest Wellness Trend Whitney Port Admits to Trying
Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
The Ultimate Rosé-Inspired Beach Accessories, Presented by The Palm by Whispering Angel
Read More
6 Restaurants to Try During Summer dineLA
Read More
Celebrate National Tequila Day with These Cocktails

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez
Read More
Here's a Peek Inside Cher's Beverly Hills Compound
Read More
A Look Inside Sandra Bullock's Sunset Strip Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
The Monthly Subscription Box That's Good for You and the Planet
Read More
9 Stylish Workout Pieces Perfect For Summertime
Read More
Beauty From Within? HUM Has You Covered
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Director Jon M. Chu on How 'Crazy Rich Asians' Celebrates Asian Culture

By Scott Huver | August 22, 2018 | People

Share

Director Jon M. Chu goes from popcorn to rom-com with Crazy Rich Asians.

jon-m-chu.jpg

Filmmaker Jon M. Chu’s stylish cinematic résumé—including dance flicks in the Step Up franchise, action tentpole G.I. Joe: Retaliation, sleight-of-hand sequel Now You See Me 2 and Justin Bieber doc Never Say Never—nearly defies a unified theme. Until he suggests one. “They’re all sort of modern fairy tales: You’ve got to go through that ringer to come out someone else,” Chu says. “And I love a language that isn’t just words. Things like dance or action or magic allow me to tell the story in ways that I understand it.”

Now, Chu is forgoing his popcorn-pic past with his sumptuous big-screen adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s bestselling novel Crazy Rich Asians, a subject Chu understands intimately. The son of Chinese immigrant restaurateurs in Palo Alto, Chu knows oh so well the culture clashes and family dynamics of assimilated Asian-American families, though he’d shied away from mining it in his Hollywood work. “I never wanted to be seen as, ‘Oh, that’s that Asian filmmaker,’” he says. “ Looking back, I was scared of tackling the dual identity that you have to deal with.”

Kismet-rich circumstances led him to direct the film(he’s even subtly referenced in Kwan’s novel), which showcases a knockout all-Asian cast and fancy, eye-popping locations across Malaysia and Singapore. But all the lavish details of the Asian uberwealthy merely serve the heartfelt story’s universal appeal. “The more specific we were with the details that are so true in my own family—the dumplings and how they make them, and what Ah Ma would say to Eleanor—the more others would be like, ‘Oh, yeah, I have that exact same experience,’” Chu says. “I hope this movie really has that feeling for people.” Rom-com with a message? It’s a wrap.

Tags: films directors film director filmmaker
Categories: People

Photography by Bryan Dale

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
RuPaul Set to Shoot New Daytime Talk Show

Read More
‘Animal Kingdom' Star Ben Robson on Playing the Rowdy Brother & Why He Loves Doing His Own Stunts

Read More
Fitness Tips From Hollywood's Best-Kept Secret


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE