9th Annual Kiehl's Since 1851 LifeRide for amFAR

| August 10, 2018 | Parties

Kiehl’s Since 1851 geared up for their 9th Annual LifeRide for amfAR, a multi-city, celebrity, charitable motorcycle ride that raises funds and awareness for amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research. This year’s celebrity-studded charity kickoff ride was championed by Prince Jackson, JR Bourne, Gigi Gorgeous, amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost, and Kiehl’s Brand Ambassador Chris Salgardo on Monday, August 6th at Kiehl’s at the Original Farmers Market. The riders traveled over 300 miles down the coastline of Southern California through Manhattan Beach, Newport Beach, Huntington, and Laguna before making their last stop in San Diego on Friday, August 10th.