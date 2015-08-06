Explore Brentwood With Douglas Elliman's Marc Hernandez

By Ahmet Serafettin | August 13, 2018 | Home & Real Estate People

The view over Brentwood from the richest museum in the world (aka The Getty) is priceless.

Marc Hernandez’s career has come full circle. The 51-year-old native Angeleno got his real estate start at South Coast Plaza before pivoting into the entertainment industry, first representing screenwriters and then heading up digital sales for FOX and American Idol. When he came back to the real estate realm, his focus was on high-end, luxury digs—which means he’s all over Brentwood, a neighborhood he first experienced while he was studying at USC’s Marshall School of Business, when he used to visit the bars and pool halls along San Vicente Boulevard. “But things have changed since then,” he says. Now, Brentwood’s “sophisticated village feel” comes from its “mixture of small-town shops and big-brand boutiques. ... It’s Mayberry meets Maybach!” Here in: Hernandez’s hottest haunts. elliman.com

Marc's Picks

“I’ve been eating at A Votre Santé (13016 San Vicente Blvd., 310-451-1813, avotresantela.com) since its days on La Brea. Check out their organic vegan blue-corn pancakes with bananas for breakfast.”

“Diesel (Brentwood Country Mart, dieselbookstore.com) is a great independent neighborhood bookstore where you can really spend some time getting lost.”

“Parents can find a plethora of toys, books, and arts and crafts for their children at JennyBec’s (11710 San Vicente Blvd., LA, jennybecs.com). I love toy stores—c’mon, we’re all still kids at heart!”

“Juice Crafters (11682 San Vicente Blvd., juicecrafters.com) is the real deal, offering cold-pressed juices, smoothies and wellness shots that would make Jack LaLanne proud.”

“I love everything that Suzanne Goin does, including The Larder at Tavern (11648 San Vicente Blvd., 310-806-8460, tavernla.com). It’s bright, stylish and sunny, with truly comfortable banquettes!”