'It' Girl Kelsey Asbille on the New Western Narrative of 'Yellowstone'

By Scott Huver | July 3, 2018 | People

How the West was won? Ask Hollywood "it" gal Kelsey Asbille.

kelsey-asbille.jpg

“I ride horses now. I wouldn’t say I’m good, but at least I’m comfortable!” says actress Kelsey Asbille of the skills she’s picked up on Yellowstone, the sprawling Paramount Network series set in the troubled world of a Montana ranch clan. Playing patriarch Kevin Costner’s Native American daughter-in-law, Asbille relishes the challenge to hold her own against a cast of heavy hitters. “You’re in another league and you want to be able to play ball!” she says, adding, “I’m glad I watched The Bodyguard after I worked with Kevin, because now I’m starstruck.” The South Carolina native—who got her start at 13 nailing her first-ever audition for One Tree Hill—is making her second foray into a hard-edged world created by Taylor Sheridan following a harrowing turn in his film Wind River. “He’s writing a new narrative for the Western,” she says, absorbed by Sheridan’s explorations of modern native culture. “I’m just grateful to be able to tell these stories.”

Tags: kevin costner kelsey asbille taylor sheridan yellowstone paramount network
Categories: People

Photo by Jonathan Weiner

