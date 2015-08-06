By CharterUP | April 30, 2018 | Culture Feature

Though a long weekend in the spring is a classic time to plan a beach trip, that’s when beaches are the busiest. Beat the crowds and experience a mountain adventure with a group ski trip instead! You and your closest friends will find everything you’re looking for (and more) in a vacation at a ski resort.

Here are four reasons you can’t miss California’s slopes this summer:

Getting to the Slopes is an Adventure All its Own

Whether you fly or drive, the journey to the slopes is breaktaking. You don’t need us to tell you that California road trips are the best, but it’s easy to forget when you don’t make it out of L.A. often.

It’s an hour-long flight from Los Angeles to Mammoth Mountain, but many large groups choose to travel by charter bus in the summer. Through panoramic windows, you’ll see California in all its glory (or you can watch movies with on-board TV monitors, if that’s more of your thing).

For groups needing large-scale transportation, local bus service providers like National Charter Bus and Champion Charter Bus can help you choose a motorcoach that’s the perfect size with the right amenities. If you’re planning a bachelor or bachelorette party this summer, ask for a compact minibus, which holds up to 25 passengers.

You Won’t Need a Heavy Coat

With summer skiing, you can wear as much as a tank top and a light jacket or as little as a bikini. The sun is shining, the snow is soft, and the views are incredible (thanks to the mountains-and the bikinis).

Don’t forget your sunscreen! With the sun reflecting off the white snow, you’ll be burned to a crisp if you leave your protection at home.

It’s a Beginner-Friendly Sport

If the thought of skiing intimidates you, check out resorts like Mammoth Mountain, which offer private lessons for newbies. In the spring, they host lessons at their Main Lodge and keep the beginners’ terrain open. They’re known for having one of the longest seasons of any resort in the state.

There’s More to do Than Just Ski and Snowboard

Starting during Memorial Day weekend at Mammoth Resorts, you can ski, mountain bike, and golf all in the same trip. You can participate in uphill mountain races, watch the sun set over the mountains from a gondola, and even catch a motocross race. Nearby, you’ll find hiking trails, rock climbing spots, kayak rentals, paddleboarding, and more.

