    

Parties

See More
Read More
Intermix Shopping Event Supporting the Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Read More
Best F(r)iends Movie Premiere
Read More
The XX Project Power Panel at Fred Segal

People

See More
Read More
Natalie Morales on Her New Cookbook & What She Thinks of Hoda Replacing Matt Lauer at 'The Today Show'
Read More
Gal Gadot, Daniel Kaluuya & Aaron Sorkin Appear at Palm Springs Film Festival
Read More
Dawn Wilcox Tells Us About the Origins of Make March Matter & How Angelenos Can Get Involved

Food & Drink

See More
Read More
5 Vegan-Friendly Restaurants to Try in L.A. This Week
Read More
The Hottest Australian Restaurants in L.A. Right Now
Read More
Château d'Esclans Debuts a Fun and Fresh Rosé for Summer

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More
Interior Designer Joseph Ferrugio on his James Bond-Inspired House & A Decorating Tip For All
Read More
Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More
Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More
Say 'Eye Do' to Valmont's Newest Innovations
Read More
Accessory of the Week: Saint Laurent Scarf
Read More
#FF: Our Favorite Denim Looks From the First Week of Spring
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Best F(r)iends Movie Premiere

| March 29, 2018 | Parties

Share

On March 28, 600 guests filled the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood for the Best F(r)iends movie premiered Volume One, ​starring Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero. The premiere screening, complete with the hearse from Best F(r)iends on site to greet viewers at the theater, was presented by American Cinematheque and Fathom Events along with Blue Scorpion. Directed by Justin MacGregor, with the score by Imagine Dragons’ drummer Daniel Platzman. Also seen seen working the red carpet was Derek Warburton, Jonathan Keltz and Alexandra Daddario.

Tags: alexandra daddario american cinematheque egyptian theatre tommy wiseau greg sestero
Categories: Parties

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
NeNe Leakes Dishes on Her Upcoming L.A. Comedy Gig & Why She Has Nothing More to Say to Kim Zolciak

Read More
Sharon Stone on Her Return to the Big Screen & Why She's No Longer Taking Anything for Granted

Read More
Natalie Morales on Her New Cookbook & What She Thinks of Hoda Replacing Matt Lauer at 'The Today Show'


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE