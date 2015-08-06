Best F(r)iends Movie Premiere

| March 29, 2018 | Parties

On March 28, 600 guests filled the historic Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood for the Best F(r)iends movie premiered Volume One, ​starring Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero. The premiere screening, complete with the hearse from Best F(r)iends on site to greet viewers at the theater, was presented by American Cinematheque and Fathom Events along with Blue Scorpion. Directed by Justin MacGregor, with the score by Imagine Dragons’ drummer Daniel Platzman. Also seen seen working the red carpet was Derek Warburton, Jonathan Keltz and Alexandra Daddario.