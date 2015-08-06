Entertainment Industry Foundation Celebrates 75 Years!

| March 21, 2018 | Parties

On March 20, Katie Couric and Chris Silbermann made their way to West Hollywood’s Peppermint Club to celebrate Entertainment Industry Foundation’s 75th Anniversary. Honoring their late grandfather, Samuel Goldwyn, both John Goldwyn and Tony Goldwyn were in attendance hosting the beautiful celebration. During the event, EIF CEO Nicole Sexton and Tracy Paul enjoyed performances by Rozzi Crane and Nuno Bettencourt.