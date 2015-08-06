    

Vodka Gastronomique Cocktail Party at ‘Here's Looking at You'

| March 14, 2018 | Parties

On March 13, Christine Wiseman of LA’s Broken Shaker teamed up with Nicholas Torres, the head bartender from San Francisco’s recently opened True Laurel to prepare an enticing cocktail menu. The cocktails were designed to pair perfectly with small plates by Here’s Looking at You Chef Jonathan Whitener and Chef Ryan Pollnow of San Francisco’s culinary powerhouse Flour + Water. The group reunited at Here’s Looking at You for this one-time only event, showcasing their creations inspired by their recent residency in Cognac, France as a part of the new Atelier of Taste program from Grey Goose vodka.

Tags: vodka grey goose broken shaker Here's looking at you
Categories: Parties

