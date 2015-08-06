    

Parties

February 18, 2018

sbe Kicks off NBA All Star Weekend
February 8, 2018

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Jasper Johns: 'Something Resembling Truth' at The Broad
February 6, 2018

LA Opera ARIA After Party - Candide

People

Read More

February 23, 2018

Emmy Winner Allison Janney Dishes on Figure Skating as a Child & Her Role in 'I, Tonya'
Read More

February 22, 2018

Entrepreneur Katie Rosen Kitchens on the Key to Building a Successful Business, Presented by Cadillac
Read More

February 21, 2018

Agent Jorge Perez on His New Podcast & Why Everyone Should See Themselves as a Brand

Food & Drink

Read More

February 23, 2018

Château d'Esclans Debuts a Fun and Fresh Rosé for Summer
Read More

February 9, 2018

5 Romantic Restaurants to Take Your Date to on Valentine's Day
Read More

January 23, 2018

Where to Grab Your Next Drink in LA

Home & Real Estate

Read More

January 24, 2018

Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

December 26, 2017

Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home
Read More

December 21, 2017

Here's Where the Stars are Buying Homes in LA

Style & Beauty

Read More

February 20, 2018

10 Graphic T-Shirts You Can Wear With Everything
Read More

February 13, 2018

9 Chic Sneakers You'll Never Want To Take Off
Read More

February 2, 2018

9 Next-Level Beauty Picks to Update Your Makeup Bag for Winter
Emmy Winner Allison Janney Dishes on Figure Skating as a Child & Her Role in 'I, Tonya'

By Paul Zahn | February 23, 2018 | People

Seven-time Emmy Award winner Allison Janney is on the fast track to winning her first Academy Award for her role in I, Tonya. The versatile actress plays Tonya Harding’s estranged mother LaVona Fay Golden in the celebrated film written by Steven Rogers. We caught up with Janney to chat about everything from make up to finding humanity in Tonya Harding.

On her initial thoughts after reading the script for I, Tonya

When I read the script, I thought, “I love the script.” I love how it moved and told everyone’s point of view. It was brilliant, and funny, and dark, and perfect. I said, “How did you come up with that look?” Such a specific look with the bird! It is crazy. He [Rogers] said, “Hold on,” and sent me the clip [from the documentary]. Truth is stranger than fiction and I loved it. Everyone loved the script so much. We had no time to shoot it; we had 31 days and so many scenes. Everyone knew it was an impossible thing to do. Everyone had to be ready. We were going to do what had to be done to get it done.

On whether she met Tonya Harding’s mother before filming I, Tonya

I was sad we couldn’t find her so I could talk to her beforehand. I had so many questions to ask a woman like that—that behaves like that. A woman who is such a monster in Tonya and Jeff’s mind—that was the only thing they agreed on—that she is an awful woman. There’s got to be her side. She has got to believe that she was a great mother. Thank god we had the documentary footage.

On physically transforming into the character of Tonya Harding’s mother

The costume designer and hair and makeup—we all worked together to create her look. My favorite part—other than the wig, glasses, and smoking cigarettes—was that I didn’t feel like a very unattractive woman. I felt very, “I don’t care what anyone thinks.” To feel like that is kind of empowering. I am so not like that; I care too much about what people think of me. It was fun to play someone who didn’t care what anyone thought of them. It was my nightmare and dream. That old age makeup was three hours of makeup. I felt like I was in a Diane Arbus picture. I thought it was so cool and that helped me.

On how her experience as a figure skater influenced her portrayal in I, Tonya

Thankfully, I started out as a figure skater. I didn’t have a long career. I wasn’t very good. I was graceful, I had ballet. I just couldn’t do the acrobatics. I could do a double salchow. I know the commitment it takes for a mother. My mother was smart enough to have me wake her up at 5 a.m. to take me to the rink in the morning. And come back after school. And knowing that, it made me understand what Tonya’s mother had to do. Skating is a very expensive sport. I know what it took. It helped me understand her side. She must have come from an abusive family. Life didn’t go her way—every corner it didn’t go her way. She saw this opportunity for herself and her daughter to have a better life.

On finding humanity in Tonya Harding while working on the film

She’s the best skater—that’s what should count. I could understand that and I could get behind it and then just find her humanity imagining the pain she must have gone through as a human being. It doesn’t matter that she doesn’t have money or class, or wears purple nail polishes and skates to ZZ Top.

Photography via Facebook.com/itonyamovie

