    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 8, 2018

Louis Vuitton Celebrates Jasper Johns: 'Something Resembling Truth' at The Broad
Read More

February 1, 2018

The XX Project Power Women Panel with Yolanda Hadid
Read More

February 1, 2018

Shiseido Essential Energy Event

People

See More
Read More

February 12, 2018

‘Fifty Shades Freed' Star Brant Daugherty on Finally Playing a Good Guy & How PLL Changed His Life
Read More

February 7, 2018

Camille Grammer on Her Favorite L.A. Workout Spot & the Latest Season of #RHOBH
Read More

January 31, 2018

Director & Writer Greta Gerwig Talks 'Lady Bird' & Growing Up In California

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 9, 2018

5 Romantic Restaurants to Take Your Date to on Valentine's Day
Read More

January 23, 2018

Where to Grab Your Next Drink in LA
Read More

January 19, 2018

LA's Top Chefs Talk dineL.A. & Predict 2018's Top Food Trends

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 24, 2018

Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
Read More

December 26, 2017

Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home
Read More

December 21, 2017

Here's Where the Stars are Buying Homes in LA

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 2, 2018

9 Next-Level Beauty Picks to Update Your Makeup Bag for Winter
Read More

January 25, 2018

Find Parisian Style at These Chic LA Hot Spots
Read More

January 9, 2018

These 4 LA Doctors Share The Secret to Perfect Hair & Skin
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

‘Fifty Shades Freed' Star Brant Daugherty on Finally Playing a Good Guy & How PLL Changed His Life

By Lorna Soonhee Umphrey | February 12, 2018 | People

Share

We rang Brant Daugherty as he reveals his Fifty Shades casting history, how challenging his latest role was, and why he loved working on PLL.

Brant_Daugherty

Working on a hit franchise series is a score for anyone but for Brant Daugherty—who’s not only in the new Fifty Shades Freed film, playing Anastasia Steel’s bodyguard, Sawyer, and who also had a lengthy stint on the ever-popular show, Pretty Little Liars, as the villainous Noel Kahn—it's afforded us a whole new look at the actor. Now, in his new role, he switches gears to play a good guy for once taking on the stalwart role of protecting Christian Grey’s beloved prize.

Let’s talk about Fifty Shades Freed. Had you read any of the books prior to being cast in the film?
BD: Actually, yes but only partially. I had gone in a few years ago to read for Christian Grey and so to get into the spirit of things, I read probably the first half of the first book. I didn’t ever finish the first one so when they came back for the sequels, I read all of them.

What was it like stepping in and working with a cast that was already comfortable with each other?
BD: It’s always kind of an interesting process. As an actor, you get thrown into these pre-existing worlds. People are usually very generous and I have to say Dakota [Johnson], Jamie [Dornan], Eric [Johnson], the author, E.L. James, and the director—they were all just very welcoming.

What is Sawyer like?
BD: Sawyer is an interesting man to me. He’s a very strong, silent type which is a challenge as an actor. There’s a bit of comfort in dialogue, I find. You get inside the character’s head because he’s saying what he’s thinking, generally. And to play a character who’s in so much of the movie and says so little, it’s a challenge.

You’re known for playing the role of Noel Kahn on Pretty Little Liars. What did you enjoy about working on the show?
BD: I mean, what I enjoyed mostly about Pretty Little Liars was just the longevity and the journey of it. You know we got seven amazing seasons which is pretty unheard of for most TV shows.

Did you even realize the impact the show would have on your life?
BD: Not even slightly. It was the gift that kept on giving. It’s so funny, you go in, you audition for things as an actor, you’re beating the pavement, putting in the time and the work. I went in one time for Noel, auditioned and they hired me and that was that. I got seven great years of work, and all these friendships and relationships out of it. It really changed my life.

What’s been the most surprising or craziest thing that you’ve seen from a PLL fan?
BD: [Laughs] The tattoos are interesting. Sometimes you don’t realize what it means to the people who are home on a Tuesday night who are watching it alone in their bedroom. You don’t really understand what the show is doing to people and how it affects them. Then you see something like, a Pretty Little Liars tattoo, and I’m like, wow, what we did meant enough to you to put on your body forever and that’s really remarkable to me.

Tags: celebrities movies pretty little liars fifty shades of grey brant daugherty
Categories: People

Photography via Facebook.com/BrantDaugherty

All Calendar Culture Food & Drink Home & Real Estate Lifestyle Magazine Parties People Style & Beauty Video Watches & Jewelry


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Popular Posts

Read More
6 Not-To-Be-Missed Art Happenings in Los Angeles

Read More
Rapper Eve on Joining 'The Talk' & What to Expect From Her Upcoming Album

Read More
Here's How Actress Tatiana Maslany Prepares for Her Roles in 'Orphan Black', 'Stronger' & 'Pose'


Behind the Scenes with Modern Luxury


Read the digital edition from Modern Luxury

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE