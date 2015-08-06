By Cadillac | February 20, 2018 | People Sponsored Post

On December 8, 2017, Los Angeles Confidential joined forces with Cadillac for "Driving the World Forward," a conversation with female entrepreneurs on the vision and tenacity needed to drive the world forward. The panel, supported by The XX Project and moderated by Melody Lee, Global Director of BOOK by Cadillac, included top female movers and shakers sharing their expertise and insights with an audience of fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Tina Knowles-Lawson is a fashion designer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. She began her career as a stylist for the superstar group, Destiny’s Child and later designed for Beyoncé’s world music tours, television performances and red carpet appearances. As designer, she created the successful clothing lines, House of Deréon, Deréon and Miss Tina. Her philanthropic work includes the establishment of The Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth in Houston, Texas, the Survivor Foundation, and Miss A Meal. With her husband, actor Richard Lawson, Knowles-Lawson launched her latest philanthropic initiative: the non-profit WACO Theater Center in Los Angeles. The WACO Theater center is dedicated to the empowerment of artists within a diversified pool of L.A. communities and creates a space where art can occur.

Tell us about both the qualities that you’ve drawn on in building your businesses and achievements.

TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON: In building my businesses, the qualities that I've drawn on are hard work, perseverance, and keeping morale up. Team building is a very important aspect for me. I also believe no job is too little or too big! Another important quality is being overly prepared.

What role does innovation play in your day to day work?

TKL: As a designer my inspiration comes from many things, but most are from my travels. When I travel I make it a point to learn something new and find what's unique and different about the places I'm visiting. My favorite thing to do is collecting fabrics from different countries and cultures and their street style.

What do you feel like has been the most challenging thing you’ve faced throughout your career?

TKL: The most challenging thing I've faced throughout my career is people thinking they know better than me and try to change my vision for my company. There will be people who understand your vision and will help you succeed, but there are also those who don't quite get it, and because they don't understand they think you're not making the right choices.

What are you most passionate about, and how does your passion drive your career and company?

TKL: I am passionate about making women feel beautiful, no matter the age or size! Good fitting clothes is another passion. I will adjust something I see to fit my body type. Beautiful fabrics! I enjoy finding fabrics that are unique in design, and I love great style.

What's your biggest piece of advice for female entrepreneurs?

TKL: The biggest piece of advice I can give to female entrepreneurs is to stay true to what you love! Never let anyone change your vision or tell your story! That's what sets you apart from the rest, your truth, your vision, and your story.

