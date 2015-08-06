    

Entrepreneur Katie Rosen Kitchens on the Key to Building a Successful Business, Presented by Cadillac

By Cadillac | February 22, 2018 | People

On December 8, 2017, Los Angeles Confidential joined forces with Cadillac for "Driving the World Forward," a conversation with female entrepreneurs on the vision and tenacity needed to drive the world forward. The panel, supported by The XX Project and moderated by Melody Lee, Global Director of BOOK by Cadillac, included top female movers and shakers sharing their expertise and insights with an audience of fellow entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Panelist Katie Rosen Kitchens is an accomplished writer, editor, and co-founder of FabFitFun. She has written for an eclectic variety of magazines, newspapers, and websites including the Los Angeles Times, Art and Living, Women’s Life, Dining Out, Pasadena Mag, LA Splash, Spoil Spot, Gimundo, SoCal Senior News, Venice News. Rosen Kitchens founded FabFitFun with host and fashionista Giuliana Rancic in 2010. She currently serves as Editor-in-Chief and oversees FabFitFun’s marketing, social media, sales, business development, and PR departments.

Tell us about both the qualities that you’ve drawn on in building your businesses and achievements.
KATIE ROSEN KITCHENS: Well, my mom would tell you that I am an excellent problem solver—although she would probably also add that I caused her a lot of problems as a teenager. I do think there is something about facing a new challenge that is really exciting to me. And we have certainly had our share to overcome. I am also pretty determined. When we first launched the FabFitFun box there were so many brands that would never pick up the phone when I called. And if they did pick up—they had no interest in being in our box. Nobody likes hearing no, but it didn’t stop me from making those calls again and again. And luckily, eventually, I started getting some amazing yeses. I also think I am pretty empathetic. I am good at putting myself into someone else’s shoes. That quality has really helped me understand what our members want. I often spend hours in the community reading feedback, diving into our social comments, and going through countless emails to better understand who our member is and how we can improve FabFitFun.

What role does innovation play in your day-to-day work?
KRK: Innovation is core to everything at FabFitFun. I often joke that what is true on Monday is almost never true on Friday. And while I say that with a smile, it’s a pretty accurate description of our work flow. We’ve had a unique evolution at FabFitFun—from a women’s media brand to a subscription box company to a lifestyle membership—and while the core of who we are has remained the same, we are always working to improve the platform and layer on new ways to surprise and delight our members. Just this year we introduced FabFitFunTV featuring effective workouts and delicious healthy recipes from the best studios and influencers, our magical AR app that brings the box to life, and increased personalization of the in box experience. And that’s just the last 9 months.

What are you most passionate about, and how does your passion drive your career and company?
KRK: Ok, this sounds super cheesy but I am really passionate about life and I do think we are helping people live better, more interesting lives. Studies have shown that trying new things has a direct link to happiness. I believe that we are delivering a little bit of excitement and happiness to our members four times a year.

What do you feel like has been the most challenging thing you’ve faced throughout your career?
KRK: I think people tend to underestimate me. I have an ‘unusual’ background. I make a lot of jokes. I can be silly. And emotional. My nails are almost always chewed off. I am a woman and mom. And to be honest, I am not sure that I create the best first impression. But I am also passionate and smart. And I work harder than anyone else. I think I have to constantly prove myself in a room. But rather than change who I am, I chose to be my authentic self. And while that might not always be easy to understand, I’ve learned to be proud of it.

What do you wish you knew before you started out?
KRK: I wish I knew that change is necessary to grow and you can’t be afraid of it.

About Cadillac: Cadillac has been a leading luxury auto brand since 1902. Today Cadillac is growing globally, driven by an expanding product portfolio featuring distinctive design and technology. More information on Cadillac appears at www.cadillac.com. Cadillac’s media website with information, images and video can be found at media.cadillac.com.

About BOOK by Cadillac: Cadillac is continuing to push the boundaries of the driving experience with a first-of-its kind luxury vehicle subscription service, BOOK by Cadillac. For a flat monthly fee, BOOK by Cadillac gives members access to popular Cadillac vehicles without the commitment of leasing, financing or buying.

