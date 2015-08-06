    

The XX Project Power Women Panel with Yolanda Hadid

| February 1, 2018 | Parties

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018, The XX Project in partnership with Lifetime and LA Confidential hosted its Power Women Panel series featuring Making of a Model's Yolanda Hadid with a private episode screening along with Q&A moderated by WWD's West Coast Bureau Chief Marcy Medina at Estrella Sunset. Over 75 female executives across entertainment, fashion and marketing gathered to hear firsthand from Yolanda the powerful insight as to how to have it all. Founder and CEO Michelle Edgar started The XX Project, a membership platform to empower women in business and create a community for women to collaborate. The invite-only membership platform brings together leading women in business across NYC and LA. Previous guest speakers featured by The XX Project have included Soledad O'Brien, Beth Comstock, Pat Mitchell, Lavinia Erricio, Suzanne DePasse, Ty Stiklorius.

Tags: lifetime the xx project
Categories: Parties

Photography by Dani Chase

