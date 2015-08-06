By Paul Zahn | February 7, 2018 | People

We caught up with Malibu resident and philanthropist Camille Grammer, who gave us the scoop on everything from her favorite fitness spot to her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On her Favorite Place in LA to Find Peace

I’m an active person; I like to hike. There are a lot of great hiking areas in the Santa Monica mountains. When I hike, it gives me a chance to breathe and relax. It’s my form of meditation. I also like to paddleboard. I believe being active is a wonderful way to live in the moment.

On her Favorite Spot to Work Out in LA

The Malibu beach and mountains. I work out regularly with Neda at Malibu Jams, she’s fantastic. After healing from cancer, she helped me so much.

On her Role as the Chair for The National Race to End Women’s Cancer

It’s a great honor to be a part of an incredible foundation that raises awareness for women’s below the belt cancers. Our goals are to raise awareness and funding, increase research, and hopefully one day find a cure for gynecologic cancers. These include uterine, ovarian, vulvar, and cervical cancer. I am honored to be involved with a cause that supports other women. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a great platform to raise awareness and educate. It’s not glamorous to talk about your below the belt body parts, and can be embarrassing for women. We strive to create a discussion. We want to educate men and women so they know, for example, that children should get the HPV vaccination as a preventative measure.

On What she Learned about Herself while Participating with Her Charitable Endeavors

I have learned that I’m stronger than I think I am and I enjoy sharing this strength with others. We need hope. My mom has been battling cancer for many years, and she’s remained hopeful. Through my journey, I have gained a different perspective of life. Every day is a blessing and life goes by in a blink. Don’t take anything for granted.

On What to Expect this Season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Different relationships forming and changing. Friendships that were once close may change. New friendships are beginning. Of course, the drama. This season is focused more on glamour, shows, New York Fashion Week, and trips. It’s more of a lifestyle piece with drama weaved in. I was very happy to be a part of the show this season.

On What Makes a Good Real Housewife of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Housewives typically have a connection with Hollywood, but bring their diverse backgrounds to the show. It’s the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and the lavish lifestyles intertwined with the entertainment business. It’s old Hollywood meeting new Hollywood.

On her Dream Cast Member for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Cher. She’s outspoken, one of the original divas. She’s a local Malibu girl. I think she would have a lot of life lessons for the ladies and interesting experiences to share.