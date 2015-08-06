    

Parties

January 22, 2018

Los Angeles Confidential's Awards Celebration with Alison Brie, Milo Ventimiglia and Ana de Armas
January 22, 2018

Fred Segal Celebrates His Birthday
January 19, 2018

Krug Journey Malibu Event

People

February 7, 2018

Camille Grammer on Her Favorite L.A. Workout Spot & the Latest Season of #RHOBH
January 31, 2018

Director & Writer Greta Gerwig Talks 'Lady Bird' & Growing Up In California
January 26, 2018

Rapper Eve on Joining 'The Talk' & What to Expect From Her Upcoming Album

Food & Drink

January 23, 2018

Where to Grab Your Next Drink in LA
January 19, 2018

LA's Top Chefs Talk dineL.A. & Predict 2018's Top Food Trends
January 17, 2018

These Are the Most Hotly Anticipated LA Restaurant Openings of 2018

Home & Real Estate

January 24, 2018

Austin's Hottest Neighborhoods, Presented by Austin Portfolio Real Estate
December 26, 2017

Meryl Streep Just Bought This Pasadena Home
December 21, 2017

Here's Where the Stars are Buying Homes in LA

Style & Beauty

February 2, 2018

9 Next-Level Beauty Picks to Update Your Makeup Bag for Winter
January 25, 2018

Find Parisian Style at These Chic LA Hot Spots
January 9, 2018

These 4 LA Doctors Share The Secret to Perfect Hair & Skin
Camille Grammer on Her Favorite L.A. Workout Spot & the Latest Season of #RHOBH

By Paul Zahn | February 7, 2018 | People

Share

We caught up with Malibu resident and philanthropist Camille Grammer, who gave us the scoop on everything from her favorite fitness spot to her return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Camille_Grammer

On her Favorite Place in LA to Find Peace

I’m an active person; I like to hike. There are a lot of great hiking areas in the Santa Monica mountains. When I hike, it gives me a chance to breathe and relax. It’s my form of meditation. I also like to paddleboard. I believe being active is a wonderful way to live in the moment.

On her Favorite Spot to Work Out in LA

The Malibu beach and mountains. I work out regularly with Neda at Malibu Jams, she’s fantastic. After healing from cancer, she helped me so much.

On her Role as the Chair for The National Race to End Women’s Cancer

It’s a great honor to be a part of an incredible foundation that raises awareness for women’s below the belt cancers. Our goals are to raise awareness and funding, increase research, and hopefully one day find a cure for gynecologic cancers. These include uterine, ovarian, vulvar, and cervical cancer. I am honored to be involved with a cause that supports other women. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a great platform to raise awareness and educate. It’s not glamorous to talk about your below the belt body parts, and can be embarrassing for women. We strive to create a discussion. We want to educate men and women so they know, for example, that children should get the HPV vaccination as a preventative measure.

On What she Learned about Herself while Participating with Her Charitable Endeavors

I have learned that I’m stronger than I think I am and I enjoy sharing this strength with others. We need hope. My mom has been battling cancer for many years, and she’s remained hopeful. Through my journey, I have gained a different perspective of life. Every day is a blessing and life goes by in a blink. Don’t take anything for granted.

On What to Expect this Season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Different relationships forming and changing. Friendships that were once close may change. New friendships are beginning. Of course, the drama. This season is focused more on glamour, shows, New York Fashion Week, and trips. It’s more of a lifestyle piece with drama weaved in. I was very happy to be a part of the show this season.

On What Makes a Good Real Housewife of Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills Housewives typically have a connection with Hollywood, but bring their diverse backgrounds to the show. It’s the glitz and glamour of Hollywood and the lavish lifestyles intertwined with the entertainment business. It’s old Hollywood meeting new Hollywood.

On her Dream Cast Member for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Cher. She’s outspoken, one of the original divas. She’s a local Malibu girl. I think she would have a lot of life lessons for the ladies and interesting experiences to share.

Tags: celebrities beverly hills bravo real housewives of beverly hills camille grammer
Categories: People

Photography courtesy John Conroy

